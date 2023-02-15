San Francisco takes on Pacific after Roberts’ 32-point outing

San Francisco Dons (16-12, 5-8 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-14, 6-6 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (16-12, 5-8 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-14, 6-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays the Pacific Tigers after Tyrell Roberts scored 32 points in San Francisco’s 88-80 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Tigers are 6-9 on their home court. Pacific is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Dons are 5-8 in WCC play. San Francisco is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Khalil Shabazz is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Dons. Roberts is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

