San Diego visits Pacific following Boone’s 22-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-15, 4-8 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-14, 5-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces the San Diego Toreros after Keylan Boone scored 22 points in Pacific’s 81-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 5-9 in home games. Pacific leads the WCC shooting 38.4% from downtown, led by Greydon Edwards shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Toreros have gone 4-8 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

