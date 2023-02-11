San Diego visits Pacific after Boone’s 22-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-15, 4-8 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-14, 5-6 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (11-15, 4-8 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-14, 5-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces the San Diego Toreros after Keylan Boone scored 22 points in Pacific’s 81-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 5-9 on their home court. Pacific is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The Toreros are 4-8 in conference games. San Diego ranks eighth in the WCC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Marcellus Earlington is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.