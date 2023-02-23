San Diego visits No. 12 Gonzaga after Timme’s 34-point performance

San Diego Toreros (11-17, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (11-17, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -23; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga takes on the San Diego Toreros after Drew Timme scored 34 points in Gonzaga’s 97-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 on their home court. Gonzaga is fourth in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 5.7.

The Toreros are 4-10 in conference matchups. San Diego is 8-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs and Toreros square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is shooting 61.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Jase Townsend averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Marcellus Earlington is shooting 51.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

