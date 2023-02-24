San Diego hosts Podziemski and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 10-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-18, 4-11 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 10-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-18, 4-11 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the San Diego Toreros after Brandin Podziemski scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 91-82 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 8-8 in home games. San Diego has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 10-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcellus Earlington is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Podziemski is averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.