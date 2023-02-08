San Diego faces Santa Clara following Earlington’s 30-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-14, 4-7 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-8, 5-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (11-14, 4-7 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-8, 5-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Marcellus Earlington scored 30 points in San Diego’s 87-79 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos have gone 11-4 at home. Santa Clara has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros are 4-7 in conference matchups. San Diego ranks sixth in the WCC with 13.2 assists per game led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara averaging 3.0.

The Broncos and Toreros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Earlington is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

