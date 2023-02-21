Samford visits Johnson and Chattanooga

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-14, 7-9 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-14, 7-9 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Jamal Johnson scored 28 points in Chattanooga’s 93-76 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs have gone 9-6 in home games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford is third in the SoCon shooting 35.3% from downtown. Britton Johnson leads the Bulldogs shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalvin White is averaging 9.1 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jaron Rillie is averaging five points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

