Sam Houston hosts Jones and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-9, 11-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 86-76 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bearkats are 10-1 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the WAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Qua Grant averaging 8.0.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-4 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Jones is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 18.3 points. Maizen Fausett is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

