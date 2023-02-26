Saint Peter’s visits Thomasson and Niagara

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (15-12, 10-8 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 5-12 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (15-12, 10-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -5.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Noah Thomasson scored 25 points in Niagara’s 76-68 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Purple Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Niagara has a 7-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks are 5-12 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s allows 65.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Isiah Dasher is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

