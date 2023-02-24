Saint Peter’s visits Canisius after Henderson’s 28-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-11 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-11 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 5-12 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jordan Henderson scored 28 points in Canisius’ 75-74 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 4-7 in home games. Canisius averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Peacocks have gone 5-11 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Griffins. Henderson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Isiah Dasher is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.