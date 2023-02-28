Saint Louis visits VCU after Jimerson’s 21-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (19-10, 11-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (22-7, 13-3 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Louis Billikens (19-10, 11-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (22-7, 13-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the VCU Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 81-62 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams have gone 14-3 in home games. VCU is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Billikens are 11-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 shooting 35.4% from downtown. Jake Forrester leads the Billikens shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Jimerson is averaging 14.4 points for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.