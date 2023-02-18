Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Davidson following Greer’s 22-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the Davidson Wildcats after Lynn Greer III scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-62 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 5-7 at home. Davidson is 0-6 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 7-7 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.