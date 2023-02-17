Saint Francis (PA) visits Wood and LIU

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 7-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-23, 1-13 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-16, 7-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-23, 1-13 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Tre Wood scored 20 points in LIU’s 75-60 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks are 2-8 in home games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Ahmed Essahaty averaging 9.0.

The Red Flash are 7-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Cohen averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Marko Maletic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Maxwell Land averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Cohen is averaging 21.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

