Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Wagner in conference matchup

Wagner Seahawks (12-9, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (12-12, 5-6 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Saint Francis (BKN) and Wagner square off on Thursday.

The Terriers have gone 9-4 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) gives up 66.9 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Seahawks are 5-5 against conference opponents. Wagner is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.2 points. Zion Bethea is shooting 41.1% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.