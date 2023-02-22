Saint Bonaventure takes on Davidson after Venning’s 22-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-14, 5-9 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-14, 5-9 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Chad Venning scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-81 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Wildcats have gone 6-7 at home. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bonnies are 7-8 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 15.2 points for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

