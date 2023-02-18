Saint Bonaventure hosts George Washington after Bishop’s 23-point game

George Washington Colonials (12-14, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-14, 7-7 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

George Washington Colonials (12-14, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-14, 7-7 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after James Bishop scored 23 points in George Washington’s 66-53 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Bonnies have gone 10-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Brett Rumpell shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonials have gone 6-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 2-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Bishop is averaging 21 points and five assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

