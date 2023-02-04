Saint Bonaventure hosts Dayton after Camara’s 31-point showing

Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Toumani Camara scored 31 points in Dayton’s 85-81 overtime win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bonnies have gone 9-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 7-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The Bonnies and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Daron Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.