Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play the La Salle Explorers on 3-game win streak

La Salle Explorers (10-13, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bonnies take on La Salle.

The Bonnies are 10-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.4 points. Chad Venning is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

