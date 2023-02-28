Sacred Heart Pioneers play in NEC Tournament against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (15-12, 8-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (15-12, 8-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers play in the NEC Tournament against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Pioneers’ record in NEC games is 8-8, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Sacred Heart is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 8-8 in NEC play. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Delonnie Hunt averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Reilly is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 11.7 points. Nico Galette is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.