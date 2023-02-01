Sacred Heart Pioneers face the Wagner Seahawks on 3-game losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (11-8, 4-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 4-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (11-8, 4-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 4-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart enters the matchup with Wagner as losers of three in a row.

The Pioneers have gone 5-4 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nico Galette averaging 2.4.

The Seahawks are 4-4 in conference matchups. Wagner ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Brandon Brown is averaging 9.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

