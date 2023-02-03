Sacred Heart and Cent. Conn. St. square off for conference

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 4-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 5-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 4-6 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 5-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils visit Nico Galette and the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday.

The Pioneers are 6-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 4-6 in conference matchups. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is scoring 15.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Amos is averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.