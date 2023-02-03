Sacramento State hosts Idaho following Jones’ 30-point performance

Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho’s 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 8-2 at home. Sacramento State leads the Big Sky in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Callum McRae leads the Hornets with 9.3 rebounds.

The Vandals are 2-9 against conference opponents. Idaho has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.7 points. Zach Chappell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones is shooting 65.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

