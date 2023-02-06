Rutgers visits No. 21 Indiana after Jackson-Davis’ 25-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Indiana takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 79-74 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers are 12-1 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 77.6 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is shooting 57.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Cam Spencer is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals. Omoruyi is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

