Rutgers squares off against Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -4; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off in New York City, New York.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-3 in non-conference play. Rutgers is fifth in the Big Ten with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.2.

The Spartans are 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omoruyi is averaging 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

