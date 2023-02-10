Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to host Freeman and the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State Eagles (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-13, 8-5 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (16-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-13, 8-5 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phillip Russell and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Mark Freeman and the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 7-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 9-4 in OVC play. Morehead State is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Freeman is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 assists. Alex Gross is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

