Russell and Southeast Missouri State host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 65-59 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 5-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 14.4 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Yaakema Rose Jr. with 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.8 points. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.