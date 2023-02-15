Rucker and the Army Black Knights take on conference foe Colgate

Army Black Knights (14-13, 8-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Army Black Knights (14-13, 8-6 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders host Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders have gone 9-2 at home. Colgate ranks seventh in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game. Richardson leads the Raiders averaging 5.0.

The Black Knights are 8-6 in conference play. Army is third in the Patriot with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Roberts averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Roberts averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Rucker is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

