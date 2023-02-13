Rogers, American Eagles take on the Bucknell Bison

American Eagles (15-10, 7-7 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-17, 3-11 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (15-10, 7-7 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-17, 3-11 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles take on Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison in Patriot play.

The Bison are 5-7 in home games. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot scoring 67.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 7-7 in Patriot play. American is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Rogers is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.