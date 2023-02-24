Robinson leads Delaware State against Morgan State after 28-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (6-20, 4-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (13-14, 5-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (6-20, 4-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (13-14, 5-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the Morgan State Bears after Martez Robinson scored 28 points in Delaware State’s 69-68 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 9-1 in home games. Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Kamron Hobbs shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 4-7 in MEAC play. Delaware State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is averaging 8.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Brandon Stone is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Robinson is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.