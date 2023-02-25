Roberts leads No. 1 Houston against East Carolina after 26-point game

Houston Cougars (26-2, 14-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (26-2, 14-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 5-9 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -20; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston visits the East Carolina Pirates after J’wan Roberts scored 26 points in Houston’s 89-59 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates have gone 9-5 at home. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 7.6.

The Cougars have gone 14-1 against AAC opponents. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Walker is averaging 6.6 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

