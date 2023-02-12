Live Radio
Robert Morris wins 71-64 against Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 3:32 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Green III scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 71-64 on Sunday.

Green also contributed five assists for the Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon League). Kahliel Spear added 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (15-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Ra Kpedi had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

