Robert Morris visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Godfrey’s 33-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (11-15, 6-9 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-11, 7-8 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Jarred Godfrey scored 33 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 81-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons are 8-4 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Colonials are 6-9 against conference opponents. Robert Morris scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.