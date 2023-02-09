Robert Morris visits Enaruna and Cleveland State

Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 8-3 on their home court. Cleveland State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials have gone 6-8 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Vikings. Enaruna is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

