Robert Morris takes on Youngstown State, looks for 4th straight win

Youngstown State Penguins (22-7, 14-4 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-15, 9-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris heads into a matchup with Youngstown State as winners of three consecutive games.

The Colonials have gone 9-4 in home games. Robert Morris ranks sixth in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Kahliel Spear leads the Colonials with 8.2 boards.

The Penguins are 14-4 in Horizon play. Youngstown State is the top team in the Horizon with 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Adrian Nelson averaging 18.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.7 points. Enoch Cheeks is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Dwayne Cohill is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

