Robert Morris takes on Green Bay following Green’s 24-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 2-14 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -15; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Michael Green III scored 24 points in Robert Morris’ 71-64 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 7-4 on their home court. Robert Morris is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix are 2-14 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay allows 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Kahliel Spear is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.1 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

