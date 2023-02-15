Robert Morris hosts Green Bay following Green’s 24-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 2-14 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 2-14 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Michael Green III scored 24 points in Robert Morris’ 71-64 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 7-4 in home games. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 5.8.

The Phoenix have gone 2-14 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 0-21 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.1 points for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

