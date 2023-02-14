Robbins leads Vanderbilt against South Carolina after 32-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Liam Robbins scored 32 points in Vanderbilt’s 88-80 win against the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-6 in home games. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Chico Carter Jr. shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 6-6 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Robbins is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.