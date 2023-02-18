Robbins and Vanderbilt host Auburn

Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-12, 7-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Auburn Tigers after Liam Robbins scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 75-64 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores are 9-5 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 32.8% from deep, led by Myles Stute shooting 39.9% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 8-5 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Commodores and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbins is averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Johni Broome is averaging 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

