Roach leads Duke against No. 23 Miami after 20-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Duke visits the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 63-57 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-0 at home. Miami is the top team in the ACC averaging 34.8 points in the paint. Norchad Omier leads the Hurricanes scoring 9.8.

The Blue Devils are 8-4 against conference opponents. Duke ranks seventh in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

