Roach and Duke host North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke plays the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 21 points in Duke’s 75-73 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 in home games. Duke averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 7-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

RJ Davis is averaging 16 points and 3.1 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

