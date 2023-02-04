Rider takes road win streak into matchup with Manhattan

Rider Broncs (12-9, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 6-6 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (12-9, 9-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-13, 6-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Broncs play Manhattan.

The Jaspers are 4-6 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Marques Watson averaging 6.0.

The Broncs are 9-3 in conference games. Rider has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.