Rider faces Saint Peter’s following overtime win

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-12, 4-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-9, 8-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-12, 4-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-9, 8-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -7; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after the Broncs took down the Fairfield Stags 78-69 in overtime.

The Broncs are 5-2 on their home court. Rider scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Peacocks are 4-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs and Peacocks square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Mervin James is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Latrell Reid is averaging six points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

