Richardson leads Fordham against Loyola Chicago after 21-point performance

Fordham Rams (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-17, 3-11 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fordham Rams (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-17, 3-11 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Will Richardson scored 21 points in Fordham’s 80-61 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 6-6 at home. Loyola Chicago is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 9-5 in A-10 play. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Khalid Moore is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

