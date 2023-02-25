Richardson, Colgate Raiders take on the Navy Midshipmen

Colgate Raiders (22-8, 16-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-11, 11-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (22-8, 16-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-11, 11-6 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders take on Daniel Deaver and the Navy Midshipmen in Patriot play Saturday.

The Midshipmen have gone 9-4 in home games. Navy leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 31.9 boards. Deaver leads the Midshipmen with 6.7 rebounds.

The Raiders are 16-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate leads the Patriot shooting 40.5% from deep. Oliver Lynch-Daniels leads the Raiders shooting 51.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Richardson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.