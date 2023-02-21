Richardson and Fordham host Loyola Chicago

Fordham Rams (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-17, 3-11 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-17, 3-11 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Will Richardson scored 21 points in Fordham’s 80-61 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Ramblers have gone 6-6 at home. Loyola Chicago gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Rams have gone 9-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Ramblers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.