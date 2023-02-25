Rice leads Boise State against San Jose State

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 12-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-12, 7-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 12-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-12, 7-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the San Jose State Spartans after Max Rice scored 30 points in Boise State’s 82-77 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans are 10-3 on their home court. San Jose State leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Sage Tolbert paces the Spartans with 7.3 rebounds.

The Broncos have gone 12-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State is the best team in the MWC giving up only 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Broncos. Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

