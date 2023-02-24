Rice leads Boise State against San Jose State after 30-point game

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 12-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-12, 7-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Boise State Broncos (22-6, 12-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-12, 7-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Max Rice scored 30 points in Boise State’s 82-77 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 12.6 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.8.

The Broncos have gone 12-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Broncos. Rice is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

