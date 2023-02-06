Rhode Island visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 24-point game

Rhode Island Rams (8-14, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-8, 7-3 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (8-14, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-8, 7-3 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 73-65 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 10-3 in home games. Saint Louis is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 4-6 in conference play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 6.5.

The Billikens and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11.5 points and 10.2 assists for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.