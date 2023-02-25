Rhode Island takes on Fordham following Leggett’s 30-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (8-19, 4-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (22-6, 10-5 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (8-19, 4-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (22-6, 10-5 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Fordham Rams after Ishmael Leggett scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 89-80 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Fordham Rams have gone 16-2 in home games. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 with 12.7 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 3.6.

The Rhode Island Rams are 4-11 in A-10 play. Rhode Island has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Fordham Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Leggett averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

