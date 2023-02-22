Rhode Island hosts Adams and George Washington

George Washington Colonials (13-14, 7-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-18, 4-10 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Washington Colonials (13-14, 7-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (8-18, 4-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Brendan Adams scored 28 points in George Washington’s 83-81 overtime win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 7-7 at home. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Malik Martin leads the Rams with 6.3 boards.

The Colonials are 7-7 in A-10 play. George Washington has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Adams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is shooting 41.7% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.